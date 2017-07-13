House plans for nursing home

Wolverhampton-based St Philip’s Care has unveiled plans to turn Trafalgar House in Coldstream into a multiple-occupancy house.

The former nursing home and day care centre closed in 1997.

It would have five bedrooms, a large kitchen and two living rooms.

The exterior walls would be completed with random coursed sandstone to match the existing, while the windows timber will be painted white to also match the existing.

The site was previously granted planning permission back in 1999 for three flats as well as nine houses to be built in the grounds.