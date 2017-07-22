Hospital meets A&E targets are met at BGH

NHS Borders has beaten its target of seeing, admitting or discharging 95% of patients in its emergency department within four hours.

Paul Wheelhouse, SNP list MSP for South Scotland, said: “Scotland has had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years – which is testament to the hard work of our NHS and social care workers.

“It is extremely encouraging that the emergency department at Borders General Hospital is frequently meeting the four-hour waiting times target, with the latest figures published showing that 97.5% of patients are being seen within four hours.”

Mr Wheelhouse went on to accuse Scottish Conservative MP John Lamont and MSP Rachael Hamilton of using “skewed data and information to score political points” after they criticised lack of investment in NHS Borders buildings.

After being contacted by NHS Borders chairman, John Raine, Mr Lamont and Ms Hamilton issued a joint statement saying: “The information was provided to us by NHS Borders in a freedom-of -information response dated May 12, 2017. This response makes it clear that the health board, hard-working staff and patients are being let down by a lack of investment from the SNP Government. Release of this information was in no way intended to undermine the incredible work of staff.”