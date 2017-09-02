Horses’ touch of lavender

Local cancer support charity, the Lavender Touch, has received a donation of £614 thanks to the generosity of the Ian Stark Equestrian Centre.

Competitors and supporters at the Arpal Mountain and Moorland Show and fun day held at the centre near Selkirk came from as far afield as Eyemouth and West Linton.

A total of 84 ponies competed in a range of classes and competitors – all wearing a hint of lavender. Throughout the day, people visited the Lavender Touch stall to learn about the charity and buy products. A guess-the-pony-name, silent auction, raffle and donations resulted in the grand total which has been presented to the charity by Jenni and Ian Stark.

Jenni said: “We are incredibly lucky here in the Borders to have access to the Lavender Touch and the treatments it provides.”

“We were honoured to be asked to participate in the fundraiser and would like to pass on our thanks to all our participants who donated.”

Alex Moffat from the Lavender Touch said: “Since being established 14 years ago, we have supported hundreds of families in the Borders going through the difficult journey of cancer.

“Our team of qualified therapists work as part of the holistic care team that provides support for cancer patients throughout the Scottish Borders. Not only are they highly skilled in the treatments they offer - whether that is aromatherapy, reflexology or massage - they have also received specialist training that enables them to be particularly sensitive to the needs of people with cancer.

“We also develop and sell a range of aromatherapy based products that people can use in their own homes to support their health and wellbeing.

“Every day across the Borders, these treatments and products are helping to alleviate some of the side effects experienced by cancer patients such as insomnia, muscle aches and pains and anxiety. However, none of this would be possible without the kind donations we receive, with each one being vitally important in helping us to continue our work. We are enormously grateful to everyone who contributed at the Mountain & Moorland Show and thank them for their generosity.”

Anyone with a cancer diagnosis is eligible to be referred to the Lavender Touch. To find out more, visit: www.lavendertouch.co.uk or speak to a healthcare professional e.g. doctor, cancer care nurse, occupational therapist or physiotherapist. Information is also available from the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service at the Borders General Hospital.