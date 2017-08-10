Holy Island’s first nature warden

Local historian and Natural England volunteer warden John Woodhurst will lead a walk around Lindisfarne on August 12.

Starting at the harbour, the walk will continue along the Heugh, stopping to visit the Look-Out Tower, over the rocks to St Cuthbert’s Island, and back to St Mary’s Church via the “Sacred Corridor”.

John was a participant in the recent Peregrini archaeological dig which discovered the Anglo-Saxon church on the Heugh, and he will also give a detailed account of this. En route he will outline St Cuthbert’s life and legacy, with specific reference to the island and the Farnes, as well as St Abbs and Coquet Island.

The walk and talk will be interspersed with tales of St Cuthbert’s involvement with animals and the natural world, in many ways making him Lindisfarne’s first nature warden.

The walk, starting from Lindisfarne Window on Wildlife Building, is free, but booking essential. Call 01289 381470.