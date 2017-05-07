Holidays by the sea bring back childhood memories

‘Seasiding’ is the most popular staycation holiday in 2017 according to holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts who have just spent over £500,000 on revamping Eyemouth Holiday Park.

Parkdean Resorts has seen a trend in holidaymakers booking a trip to the seaside, either for their children to share in the same experiences they enjoyed years ago or simply to appreciate the wonders of a holiday by the sea.

The UK staycation market has grown steadily over recent years, with many people opting for domestic holidays over going abroad. Parkdean Resorts welcomed over 500,000 holidaymakers in 2016, a figure which is set to increase this year as demand for coastal breaks grows.

The typical seaside holiday has changed significantly since its 50s heyday, and John Waterworth, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This year will see more and more people reliving memories of childhood holidays at the sea, reflected by an uplift in booking figures for breaks across our coastal parks.

“While nostalgia and tradition play an important part in the trend, ‘seasiding’ is all about holidaying at the coast in new ways. The seaside offering has evolved considerably over the decades since my parents visited as children, not least on our parks which now provide caravans with central heating and double glazing, and often with indoor pools and adventure play areas.

“There’s nowhere better to holiday than the British seaside.

“We have made a significant investment of £50m across our parks on accommodation, retail and leisure facilities this year, where families can create memories that will last a lifetime.”

At Eyemouth Holiday Park the entertainment complex has had a full refurbishment, which has included a new glazed extension to house the amusement arcade and boathouse restaurant, plus the children’s play area and terrace have been revamped.

www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/seasiding.