History is brought to life in Eyemouth

A taste of what was to come at the Battle of Pinkie was given at Eyemouth and Hume when members of the Scottish Battlefield Trust re-enacted skirmishes between English and Scottish troops a couple of weeks ago.

Then last Thursday an ‘English’ soldier in the form of Arran Johnston, director of the Scottish Battlefields Trust, set off from the English fort at Eyemouth, heading north to Musselburgh and the final battle between the two nations in 1547 as the English tried to convince the Scots of the benefits of the infant Mary Queen of Scots being married to Edward, son of Henry VIII.

Wearing his full Tudor soldier’s uniform, Arran will march north into East Lothian, following the route taken by the invading English army 470 years ago and encourgaing locals to find out more about the Battle of Pinkie, which will be re-enacted this weekend on September 16 and 17. Before he set off for Musselburgh, Arran called in at Eyemouth Primary School, taking with him the infant Queen Mary (his daughter Charlotte), who couldn’t stay long because she had to get off to nursery.