Historic Borders guesthouse hailed as star performer

A Borders guesthouse is being hailed as a star performer by tourism chiefs.

Meadhon House, a 17th-century guesthouse in Jedburgh with links to Bonnie Prince Charlie and Robert Burns, has been awarded a four-star quality assurance award by VisitScotland.

The business, in the oldest house in Castlegate, was upgraded to four stars following a recent assessment visit by a quality tourism adviser in recognition of the calibre of accommodation on offer.

The guesthouse, famous for stabling horses belonging to Bonnie Prince Charlie, alias Charles Edward Stuart, during the ill-fated ride south in 1745 that led to the Battle of Culloden the year after, now offers a range of luxurious, en-suite rooms with fine views of Jedburgh.

A young muse of Robert Burns known as Miss Cruickshank also stayed at Meadhon House as a new bride, providing inspiration for works including A Rose-Bud by My Early Walk.

The guest house has also been awarded a Taste Our Best certificate as part of a joint initiative by VisitScotland and the Scottish Government to recognise businesses including and promoting native produce on their menus.

VisitScotland regional director Paula Ward said: “Congratulations to Meadhon House on receiving this well-deserved award.

“The guesthouse has a rich history and offers guests the unique opportunity to follow in the footsteps of two of Scotland’s most famous forefathers.

“This award is a welcome boost to the business, as well as the region as a whole.

“Having local businesses which place an emphasis on high quality further strengthens our tourism offering and increases our marketability of the Scottish Borders as a destination which offers a superb and exciting range of things to see and do.”

Meadon House’s owners, Pernille and Thomas Wanning, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the four-star quality assurance award from VisitScotland for our guesthouse.

“We are committed at Meadhon to offering our visitors the highest standards to ensure their experience of our accommodation and the Scottish Borders as a whole is the very best.”

