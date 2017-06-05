Herring Queen unveils new commemorative wall

Eyemouth Herring Queen Miss Megan Melvin unveiled the Eyemouth Community Commemorative Wall on Sunday.

The wall was a project which has been managed by Michael Wilson and involved the support of many individuals, businesses and groups within the Eyemouth community.

From its vantage point above the town’s deep harbour basin, the new commemorative wall gives a perspective of the harbour approach that, proved to be so near and yet so far, for the fishermen who perished in the 1881 east coast fishing disaster.

There was a beautiful dedication given by Supt Claire McIntosh of the Royal Nation Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen.

Special hanks go to Piper Gus Queenan, Jim Barrie for his welcome, Jim Windram and Jemma Landels for reading the boats names, to Douglas Stewart for his vote of thanks and to SPLASH who provided the refreshments.