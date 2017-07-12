Herring Queen is a Heart Hero

Eyemouth Herring Queen elect, Colbie-Kate Ross, has been awarded a Young Heart Hero Award at a British Heart Foundation event at Edinburgh.

Colbie-Kate (14) was born with a complex congenital heart operation, undergoing open heart surgery when she was six days old and she has since had a further three operations. However, she has never let her health define her.

Despite some physical limitations Colby-Kate never stops, whether its highland dancing or swimming, but it is her involvement in volunteer work that is most impressive.

Both Eyemouth High School, where she is a member of the pupil council, and the wider community benefit from Colby-Kate’s volunteer work.

As well as running social media for the Eyemouth resilient community team, she is a volunteer with Eyemouth & District Community Trust, has helped at the St Abbs Lifeboat open day and much more.

Gales Coates, a member of the resilient community team said: “One of the main ways that Colby-Kate has been active within British Heart Foundation is as a volunteer helper delivering CPR courses in Eyemouth. She has participated in training over 400 people (including being part of the recent Eyemouth Primary School session).

“Colby-Kate comes along and helps with the organising and delivery of the sessions.

“She truly deserves the title Heart Hero and more. Colby-Kate will have a very busy year as Eyemouth Herring Queen and is already a credit to her home town.”