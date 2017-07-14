Here’s your Kelso Civic Week timetable

All eyes will fall on Kelso next week and Kelso Laddie Craig Logan as the town’s civic week begins tomorrow.

Saturday sees the week to a sporting start with clay pigeon shooting at The Roxburghe at 11am followed by the tennis challenge at Orchard Park and the senior five-a-side football at Woodside Park both at 1pm. The Kelso Golf Club gents open presentation takes place at 9pm.

On Sunday the Kelso Crawlers 10k run sets off from the Cobby at 11am. That afternoon the family day will be held at Shedden Park between 1pm and 4pm and includes the junior five-a-side football tournament. Entry is free to the family day.

That evening at 6pm the Kelso Laddie will lay a wreath at the War Memorial followed by kirking of the Laddie in Kelso North Church at 6.30pm.

Monday’s children’s pet show opens at 1pm in the Tait Hall. The art exhibition in the Town Hall will be officially opened at 1pm by John Lamont MP and will run all week. That night sees the Whipman’s ride, incorporating Heiton rideout and the visit to Roxburgh.

The cavalcade leaves Woodside Park at 3.45pm after the ringing of the Old Curfew Bell at 3.40pm. Arrive Heiton Square at 5pm and leave again 5.30pm. After the oration, by Prebendary Bob King at 6.15pm, the equestrian events begin at 6.50pm. The cavalcade leaves again at 9pm.

Tuesday’s ride to Stichill, Hume and Ednam leaves from Springwood Anna at 4pm. Riders will arrive in Stichill at 5.15pm, Hume at 6.30pm, Ednam at 8.15pm and back to town at 9.30pm.

The men’s and women’s darts finals will be held at 7.30pm in the Royal British Legion Clubrooms.

Wednesday Children’s sports in Poynder Park begin at 1.30pm. The baby show is held at the Rugby Club from 2pm. That evening Kelso Pipe Band plays in the Square, 6.30-7.30pm before the installation of the Kelso Laddie and the colour bussing at 7pm. This is followed by the torchlight procession which leave from Mayfield at 11pm proceeding by Bridge Street and Roxburgh Street to the Cobby where the fireworks being at 11.15pm.

The fancy dress party is in the Tait Hall between 1pm and 3.30pm.

Following that the ride to Floors Castle leaves Woodside Park at 4.00pm as does the cycle fun-run. The cavalcade returns to Kelso Square at 7.30pm.

The Civic Week Ball in Springwood Park function suite begins at 8.30pm, meanwhile the pool competition is the Red Lion at 8pm.

Friday’s swimming gala is in the pool at 1.30pm.

Saturday’s rideout to Yetholm leaves the Square at 8.30am and will arrive at Yetholm war memorial around 11.15pm where the Kelso Laddie lays a wreath. The cavalcade leave Yetholm at 1.30pm and return to the Square at 4.45pm. The Blackthorne Ceilidh Band will play in the Square between 2pm and 4pm. That evening’s fancy dress procession leaves Tait Hall at 7pm. The presentation of cups and the return of the Kelso Standard concludes the Civic Week in the Square after the fancy dress procession.