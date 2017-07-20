Help deliver the right health and care service

How health and social care services should be delivered in Berwickshire is currently under discussion, and your views are vital to the consultation process.

All five locality areas across the Borders – Berwickshire, Cheviot, Eildon, Teviot and Liddesdale and Tweeddale – are to have their own tailor-made service as Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership makes plans to deliver health and social care services in response to increasing demand for services due to a rise in the population over 65 years of age, a rise in demand and changing service user expectations.

In Berwickshire the focus is on increasing services that will enable people to stay in their own homes and communities; improving access to services for people in rural areas; increasing availability of locally based rehabilitation services; and increasing the range of housing options, including developing extra care housing.

‘What matters’ hubs are to be established across Berwickshire, gaps in services will be addressed and more healthy living networks developed.

Elaine Torrance, chief officer for health and social care integration, said: “It is important that local people, particularly service users, carers and health and social care professionals, have the opportunity to influence and inform service planning, and I would ask all interested parties to consider these proposals carefully and provide their feedback.”

The formal consultation period started this week and runs until Saturday, September 16. Plans and response surveys are available at www.scotborders.gov.uk/ HSCPLocalityPlans; libraries; council contact centres; health centres and hospitals; at integration@scotborders.gov.uk or on 01835 825080.