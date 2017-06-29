Helicopter is called to Pease Bay rescue

Two UK Coastguard teams, Dunbar lifeboat and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter were called out after five people were cut off by the tide at Pease Bay yesterday, Wednesday, June 28.

The alarm was raised just after 6pm after two adults and three children were spotted in trouble on rocks to the north east of the holiday park.

Dunbar’s all weather lifeboat was on the scene by 6.30p,m by which time one of the adults and the three children had made their own way to safety up the rocks. One man, however, was still stranded in rising sea water.

The lifeboat crew were joined by UK Coastguard teams from Eyemouth, North Berwick and the area manager from Edinburgh, and Dunbar RNLI coxswain Gary Fairbairn explained: “The remaining casualty had entered the water and had tried to swim to safety but hadn’t made it back to the beach and was still cut off.

“Our initial plan was to launch our small inflatable boat but difficult weather conditions and the fact that the rescue helicopter had already been tasked meant it was safer for us to wait for it to arrive.

“We called to the man over the tannoy to wait where he was and help would soon be here.”

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter arrived at 7pm and quickly winched the man to safety.