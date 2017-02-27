Time to give credit where it’s due

It’s the time of the year that NHS Borders celebrates its strongest asset – its staff – as the finalists in the Celebrating Excellence Awards are announced.

A total of 122 nominations were received, highlighting healthcare teams and individuals who have been recognised for their commitment to providing excellent services in NHS Borders.

The categories andfinalistsgoing through to the ceremony at Springwood Park, Kelso, on Saturday, April 29, are as follows.

Values Award

Nicky Berry, associate director of nursing/head of midwifery; Irene Bonnar, head of work & well-being; Brenda Everitt, personal assistant to director of finance; and the telephone switchboard team.

Improving Health

Borders Healthy Living Network; Caring For Smiles team; Julie Murray and the Long Term Conditions Project; and NHS Borders screening services.

Innovation and

Improvement

Dialysis unit; general services team; Susie McFadzen, midwife; Teviot Medical Practice with Scottish Ambulance paramedic practitioners.

Leading by Example

Dr Janet Bennison, consultant; Irene Bonnar, head of work & well-being; Stephanie Errington, head of planning & performance; Lorraine Wilson, midwife sonographer.

Primary Care Provider

Dr Gillian Arbuckle, GP; Coldstream Medical Practice; Newcastleton Health Centre; George Romanes, Community Pharmacist.

Rising Star

Dr Jonathan Bridges, GP; Rhona Hillis, cancer care pharmacist; Sam Laurie, communications assistant; Barbara Smith, project assistant - Healthy Living Network.

Clinical Excellence

Emma Allan, advanced neonatal nurse practitioner; Early Years Co-ordination and Assessment Team (EYCAT); Alan Lawson, learning disability liaison nurse; pregnancy assessment unit.

Partnership Working

Borders Alcohol and Drugs Partnership and executive group; diabetes team; Joint Learning Disability Service; Morven Paterson & Karen Wilson, ‘the difference’ fundraising team

Supporter of the Year

Borders Hospital Radio Service; Kathleen O’Reilly, music volunteer; Billy Welsh, volunteer; Running for Ronnie team

Behind the Scenes:

Clinical

Elaine Hancock, prescribing support pharmacist; infection control team; Alan Lawson, learning disability liaison nurse; June Patterson, theatre sister.

Behind the Scenes: Non Clinical

Catering team; Wilma Dunn, domestic assistant; Donna Wheelans, practice manager.

Person-Centred Care

Adele Dougall, staff nurse; Sandra Henwood, spiritual care coordinator; Katie Masterson, physiotherapy team leader; John Watt, physiotherapist.

In addition, NHS Borders chairman John Raine will give his commendations before presenting the chairman’s award

Mr Raine said: “The Celebrating Excellence awards ceremony is an opportunity to recognise the hard work, commitment and dedication of staff and volunteers across the organisation.

“I look forward to welcoming the finalists, members of staff and invited guests to Springwood at the end of April.”