Reston now has its own defibrillator

Reston and Auchencrow Community Council now has it own defibrillator situated in the red telephone kiosk outside Reston Post Office/Reston Provisions Shop on the Main Street.

This was purchased with help from the Windfarm Community Fund. A donation from the Young Mothers’ monthly coffee morning was also presented to Scottish HART. (Heart At Risk Testing) founder member Wilma Gunn, a charity fundraising organisation in the Borders providing defibrillators.

Defibrillator training will be provided in Reston Village Hall on Monday, January 30, and Monday, February 27, if a second date is required. Both nights will be from 7-9 pm and training will be given by Martin Galloway (1st Responder) who will be responsible for the maintenance of the Defibrillator in future.

Villagers are welcome to spectate along with children who are accompanied. Children are given training via schools.

Joyce McLean Snr has a provisional note of persons willing to participate in the training and will also be taking names at the coffee morning in the village hall on Friday, January 27, between 10am-12 noon. People unable to attend the coffee morning but wishing to participate in training can contact Joyce on 018907 61393.