Planting idea of healthy and nutritious food

Easier access to healthy food is the aim of the new charity Abundant Borders, officially launched in Eyemouth last week.

Speaking at the launch at Splash in Eyemouth Harbour, trustee Steve Allen said: “Abundant Borders has a huge vision.

“We will work to ensure that everyone, regardless of their personal circumstances, can have access to healthy, nutritious food.

“We are just starting and taking small steps on the path to achieving that vision, but already a huge amount of work has gone into getting us to this point.

“We know that we are dealing with complex issues, but we have the aspiration to create something remarkable.

“Abundant Borders isn’t about recreational gardening clubs but is a serious head-to-head attempt to deal with deprivation, particularly food poverty, and about challenging inequality in our society which damages people’s health, wellbeing and sense of opportunity.

“People on the growing course can look forward to putting time and effort into learning about creating healthy soil, designing sites, relationship between plants, how to use tools safely, then how to use that food by learning basic cooking skills.

Groups involved include NHS Borders, Scottish Borders Council, Momentum, Connect, Eyemouth Community Development Trust, Permaculture Scotland, Maroan, the Red Shed and Health in Mind.

At the launch, around 40 people enjoyed soup made from home-grown Borders’ vegetables and home-baked cake, and the charity’s first 15 trainees were signed up by Abundant Borders to learn about gardening and cookery.