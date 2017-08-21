It’s best foot forward in Gala for podiatry pairing Anne and Daniel

A pair of Borders-based podiatrists have taken the next logical step with the opening of their new clinic in Channel Street, Galashiels.

Anne Stewart and her husband Daniel Broadhead – who live in Galashiels – have been taking their unique service into homes, looking after people’s feet across the Borders and Berwickshire for 12 years with their business Borders Podiatry and Chiropody Services, but the new shop will complement what they already do.

Anne Stewart and her husband Daniel Broadhead who have opened a new podiatry and performance clinic in Channel St, Galashiels.

The new premises, named Borders Podiatry and Performance Clinic, opened two weeks ago.

Lilliesleaf-born Anne, who specialises in the diabetic foot, wound care and management of the elderly foot, said: “We have been doing the home visits for 12 years, and have had a clinic at our house, and now we have decided to put down roots.

“We haven’t been open long here, but we have been really busy.

“I look after the routine podiatry side, while Daniel is a sports scientist.

Anne Stewart and her husband Daniel Broadhead who have opened a new podiatry and performance clinic in Channel St, Galashiels.

“For instance, I look after ingrown toenails, corns, hard skin, verrucas, athlete’s foot, fungal toenails and nail reconstruction ... any general foot problem, really.”

Asked how someone embarks on a career looking at people’s feet, she enthused: “I love it! Every foot is different and it tells the story of the patient.

“It’s nice to help people, and I love talking to them.”

And Daniel said: “People often comment on how immediately their pain goes after Anne has worked on a corn.

“The second they put their foot on the floor, they are pain-free, it’s an instant result.

“My treatments can take a bit longer, through rehabilition.

“If you fall over and bang your knee, you need to see a physio, but if the problem is with walking or running, I can help.

“It’s where the gait analysis comes in, the lower limb biomechanics screening.”

Daniel, originally from Rotherham in Yorkshire, is more into the performance side – specialising in sports podiatry, gait analysis, orthotics and foot manipulation – and has been working with Melrose, Selkirk and Gala rugby players and the SRU Academy, as well as several local running groups and international athletes.

His treatment room is dominated by a huge treadmill, with which he analyses gait, tests lactate thresholds, and helps the athletes through rehabilitation.

Pointing at the treadmill, he said: “This was one of the main reasons for opening the clinic here in Galashiels ... we obviously can’t take this machine out on home or club visits.”

Daniel has also lectured in biomechanics and podiatry for orthopaedic companies, PhysioFirst and UK Athletics.

To find out whether Anne or Daniel can help you, visit the clinic’s Facebook page on www.facebook.com/podiatry and performance, pop into the shop at 45 Channel St, or call them on 01896 487660.