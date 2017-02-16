It’s all change at the Knoll Health Centre

A £578,000 a major refurbishment and extension of the Knoll Health Centre in Duns will be carried out by a construction company from Dumfriesshire.

T. Graham & Son Ltd of Langholm was one of five bidders for the work which includes the conversion of a detached former mortuary building at the Station Road site into a paediatric unit.

The Duns Medical Group, one of the two GP practices that use the building, was expecting the work to start this week and last for approximately 16 weeks

On its website, the practice commented: “We are pleased to announce that NHS Borders has secured funding to complete a renovation project within the Knoll Health Centre.

“Over the next few months building works will be ongoing to reconfigure and upgrade several areas, including the waiting room, consulting corridor, GP and health board reception areas, together with renovation of the building situated to the rear of the car park.

“The partners and staff at Duns Medical Group are delighted that these improvements will provide us with an additional consulting room and significantly improved exclusive office space, which will help us meet the future needs of our patients and local community.

“After a long planning process we are grateful to NHS Borders in securing this funding and working closely with us in developing the plans.

“Whilst we hope to keep disruption to a minimum, there will obviously be some inconvenience to health centre users. We hope this is minimal in comparison to the benefits of the improved premises.”

NHS Borders say construction work will be phased so that clinics and services can be maintained.