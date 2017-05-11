Borderers urged to help raise £3m for new dementia unit

Businesses, trusts and individuals are being urged to get behind a £3m fundraising campaign to create a new dementia centre at Queen’s House care home in Kelso.

Planning approval was granted earlier this year for the 18-bed Murray House unit and now the trustees of Queen’s House are inviting the businesses and trusts to support its campaign through individual donations, sponsorship and partnerships.

Queen’s House trust chairman Ray Jones said: “One in six people over the age of 80 have dementia and unfortunately there is no dedicated facility in the Scottish Borders.

“It is a very individual illness and the best care needs to be equally individual. It is natural for those seeking care to want to stay close to loved ones, and the community where they’ve grown up, yet many people currently have to move out of the area or travel further afield for specialist dementia care. We want to change this and we are asking the community to help us open the door for people with dementia.”

In addition to 18 bedrooms, the new facility will also include an activity space, dementia café, laundry room and kitchen in addition to a Sensory Garden designed to engage all senses and stimulate memories.

Construction on the new unit is set to start in July and will take 14 months.

To donate through Just Giving you can visit: www.justgiving.com/queens-house

Since 1954 Queen’s House in Kelso has been providing residential care for elderly people in the Borders. The current resident and nursing care home was opened in 2001 by HRH The Princes Royal and contains 32 single bedrooms with en-suite facilities.