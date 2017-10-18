Health and social care plan to overcome bed blocking

A care home which closed two years ago could be adapted and brought back into service to tackle the ongoing problem of delayed discharges at the Borders General Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed this week that it was working to develop an “assessment to discharge” facility at the former 25-bed Craw Wood dementia residential unit at Tweedbank if funding is agreed.

“We are exploring the possibility of opening such a facility at Craw Wood,” said the spokesperson. “This would support a more timely discharge of patients from the BGH and enable their ongoing care requirements to be assessed in a more appropriate environment than an acute hospital bed.”

Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam has also outlined measures to address a potential spike in delayed discharges this winter, saying: “The council and NHS Borders have worked in partnership to develop an appropriate winter plan which identifies options and processes to increase capacity in community settings across care sectors in order to support discharge processes at the BGH and community hospitals.”

“The partnership’s programme includes development of an ‘out of hospital’ community services model which will incorporate a range of bed and non-bed based models of care to support people to remain at home or return to home or community settings.”