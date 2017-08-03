Head returns to high school

The appointment of a new head teacher at Hawick High School means that Berwickshire High School rector John Clarke will return to the school.

Mr Clarke was seconded to Hawick High School last August following the suspension of Kevin McClory, the school’s head over his alleged handling of staff issues.

In Mr Clarke’s absence, Scott Steele became acting head at Berwickshire High in Duns, and after being in post for a year he now returns to his role as deputy head.

Mr McClory resigned from the post of head of Hawick High School in December last year and Scottish Borders Council began a recruitment process in March, the pupils even taking to YouTube by making a film of the school and town in an effort to attract high-calibre candidates.

Vicky Porteous will take up her new role at Hawick at the start of the next school term after leaving her depute headteacher post at Deans Community High School in West Lothian.

After her appointment was announced, Mrs Porteous, who relocated to the Borders with her family a few years ago, said: “My vision for the school is to create an aspirational learning culture where all young people experience the highest quality teaching and learning, where they are nurtured and supported to achieve their potential, maximise their qualifications, skills and wider learning experiences and are enabled to move on to sustained and positive destinations.”