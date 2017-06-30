Have your say on transport survey

The Borders transport network is currently under scrutiny, and everyone is being encouraged to have their say.

People living, working and travelling across the region are being urged to complete an online survey giving their views on how the transport network could be improved for road, rail and bus users, cyclists and pedestrians.

The A1 at Lamberton.

The survey is one element of the Borders transport corridors study being carried out by Transport Scotland.

Scottish Government transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “In our programme for government, a commitment was given to examine the case for an extension of the Borders Railway, along with improvements to the A1, A7 and A68.

“Transport Scotland and its consultants are now considering a number of issues including accessibility in the Borders and links between its communities and the key markets of Edinburgh, Carlisle and Newcastle. The study will identify issues and opportunities on transport routes and identify where improvements can be made.

“We want to hear the views of the public, and we are asking anyone with an interest in improving transport in the Borders to complete the online survey on the study’s web page.

“Comments received as part of this engagement will inform the final report, which is expected by the end of the year.”

To take part, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ Borders_Transport_Corridors _Study