Harbour trust’s tourism commitment

Eyemouth Harbour Trust has become the 500th member of the Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership.

The occasion was marked by Scottish Government culture, tourism and external affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop last week when she met members of the partnership to discuss the tourism industry in the Borders.

Eyemouth Harbour is growing as a tourist port and is visited by an increasing number of touring leisure craft. There are two fully serviced pontoons available (totalling 230m) with disabled access, water and electricity for visiting yachts.

The harbour trust has also been successful in attracting cruise ships to moor just offshore, bringing a new group of tourists ashore to the region’s stately homes and castles.

Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership chairman Will Haegeland, said: “We were delighted to welcome Fiona Hyslop to the Scottish Borders and particularly that she can help us celebrate our 500th member.

“With its new management committee, the tourism partnership is now truly an organisation run by the tourism industry for the tourism industry in the Scottish Borders.

“The reopening of the Borders Railway has encouraged the focus on the region as a key tourism destination with a vast opportunity for further growth.

“The potential ripple effect has inspired new momentum of industry innovation and product development across the whole region.

“This is just at its beginning, and through collaborative cross-industry working we can ensure a strategic and successful route forward.”