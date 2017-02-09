Greenlaw Town Hall up for sale for bargain price

Six years after £1.9m was spent on renovating Greenlaw Town Hall, it is now on the market for the bargain basement price of £125,000.

The grade-A listed building underwent major refurbishment in 2010 and 2011, and in June 2011, Prince Charles travelled to Greenlaw to officially reopen the 19th century building for what was hoped to be a new lease of life.

However, apart from a couple of the offices in the side wings being occupied for a time, the John Cunningham-designed hall has hardly been used since then.

Landlord Scottish Historic Buildings Trust blames the village’s broadband speed as a major drawback for potential businesses looking to occupy the offices and a lack of a kitchen and public toilets for the main hall for restricting its use for functions.

“When the community asked the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust to come and save the building, we envisaged not being able to save the hall, although we would do something with the walls,” explained Elizabeth Mackay, the trust’s property manager, in 2013.

“We got enough grant funding to make the hall wind and watertight, but there wasn’t enough money to put in toilet and kitchen facilities.

“We have been talking with the community of Greenlaw and were hoping they would come and run the hall on behalf of the trust and raise funds to get toilet facilities put in.

“They weren’t keen about where we were going to put them, but that was the only place planning would allow it at the time.

Now it seems that the trust is walking away from the building despite the fact that it won a Georgian Group architectural award, a Scottish award for quality in planning 2012 and was commended by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors for Scotland.

A spokesman for agent Edwin Thompson, the firm marketing the hall, said: “The property provides a highly flexible accommodation, offering considerable scope for a multitude of alternative uses within a commanding roadside position.

“Subject to planning, alternative use potential may include offices, a function hall, studios, residential redevelopment, retail uses, doctors’ surgery, treatment rooms, holistic therapy centre, spa or similar.”