Greenlaw’s community assets at risk

Greenlaw & Hume Community Council may well have reached the end of the road unless an 11th -hour appeal for a chairman produces results.

If the community council ceases to exist, villagers will lose ownership of the community assets recently purchased (valued at around £8,000) as they would have to be handed over to Scottish Borders Council, as would the community council’s bank account.

When Gerry McCann stood down as chairperson of the community council in May this year, members struggled to find someone to take on the role.

And after agreeing to be a temporary chairperson, Maureen Chalmers told fellow community council members last month that she could no longer continue.

“It would be a great pity if the community council again goes into a period of abeyance. In the last two years it has made much progress and achieved considerable success,” said Mrs Chalmers.

“Examples are our Floral Gateway entries, our defibrillator appeal, the Glebe Field Project and major improvements at Happer Park.

“But the bottom line is that our community appears to be indifferent towards our efforts, and unwilling to support them in any way.

“Too much is being asked of too few, and we really need the wider community to lend a hand, to make our area an even better place to live.”

An extraordinary general meeting is being held in Greenlaw’s Fairbairn Hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 24.

One option being looked as is for the community groups within the village to work more closely with the community council.

“It really is a ‘last chance saloon’ to prevent the unthinkable happening,” said Mrs Chalmers.

“We need a good turnout to show if there is genuine concern, and offers of support, but most of all we need a chair and volunteers to take part in community council activity.

“Most of us could contribute in some way, especially if we are serious about making a difference for the better.”

Those unable to attend the EGM can email comments to greenlawhumecc@gmail.com, or contact Mrs Chalmers or other members of Greenlaw & Hume Community Council.