Greenlaw concert raised £700 for veterans’ charity

Following a very successful concert in Greenlaw Church to celebrate the works of Frederick Kelly - held exactly 100 years to the day that Kelly died in action at the Battle of Somme - a cheque for £700 has been handed over to local veterans’ charity ‘Veterans helping Veterans’.

Hugh Macdonald, former director of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, discovered the link between Frederick Kelly and Greenlaw, and in particular between the Greenlaw church organ and the piece Kelly composed and played on that organ for his battalion’s Christmas service in 1914. Kelly was based in Greenlaw for his military training prior to seeing active service in WW1.

It was Hugh’s idea to organise the concert on Remembrance Sunday in November, exactly a 100 years ago to the day that Kelly was killed at the Battle of the Somme.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are, left to right: Vince Davidson (VhV Scotland), Andrew Dowland-Gilliland, Rev Tom Nicholson, Tony Keuleers, Molly Keuleers, Councillor John Greenwell and Carol Trotter.