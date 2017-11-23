Great support for Clive and Holly’s charity challenge

A Berwickshire farmer and his daughter are now just five months away from embarking on one of the world’s toughest physical challenges - the Marathon Des Sables in the Sahara Desert - all in aid of charity.

Clive and Holly Millar, of West Foulden Farm, will run six marathons in six consecutive days – with a 50 to 60-mile run dropped in on the middle day for good measure - and are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK.

The intrepid duo would like to publicly thank several businesses that have pledged support already.

Holly said: “Firstly, a massive thank you to Will and Katrina Reynolds at the Allanton Inn (pictured above with Holly and Clive) who held a fantastic fireworks display with all donations going to our charities (Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK). They raised an amazing £921.73. Thanks to all those who donated on the night.

“Other businesses we would like to thank are: John Thorburn and Sons, A.J.B. Spence and Son, Seed and Co, Pearsons of Duns, McGregor Farms, Mark McGonigle, Lloyds Tractors, G. and J. Waddell, J. Rae and Co, Galedin Vets, Frontier Agriculture, Doug Nevin Cars, Crop Services, C. and K. Wood, Border Eggs, J. and M. Ballantyne, Aitken-Walker Cars,

“Training is continuing to go well with a 30 miler and a 50 miler in the bag! We just need to keep plodding on and putting in the miles. If anyone would like to donate to our charities then they can do so by following the link: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/desertthistles2018 or searching Clive Millar on the Virgin Money Giving site.”