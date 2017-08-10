Grantshouse stop on John and Rachael’s political odyssey

After visiting more than 80 Borders towns and villages, and speaking to in excess of 300 constituents, the summer surgery tour of John Lamont MP and Rachael Hamilton MSP has come to an end.

Mr Lamont finished his odyssey in Lauder on Tuesday, while the final joint surgeries with Mrs Hamilton took in Ayton, Reston and Auchencrow four days’ earlier.

In what was the largest surgery tour for either Tory politician, drop-in sessions were held in Oxton in the north, Newcastleton in the south, Burnmouth in the east, Cappercleuch in the west and a huge number of other locations in between, including Grantshouse, pictured.

Constituents came to see their local politicians to speak about concerns with local services, suggestions for what should be a priority for the Borders, or even to just meet them for the first time.

Common topics included problems with broadband and mobile coverage, and continued concern about the SNP’s desire for a second referendum on independence.

The pair are now taking forward more than 100 cases on behalf of their constituents.

Commented Mr Lamont: “I have been blown away by the response to my summer surgery tour this year.

“The point of the tour is to meet as many constituents as possible in their own communities, which is why we decided to visit as many Borders towns and villages as possible.

“I have always sought to be as accessible as possible to my constituents and think it’s really important for politicians to be out in the communities, speaking to the people they represent as much as possible.”

Mrs Hamilton added: “After a busy few weeks, it’s been a really worthwhile surgery tour. We’ve spoken to hundreds of people about all sorts of issues, and it was great to see so many faces – a lot for the first time.

“I want to make it as easy as possible for my constituents to get in touch with their new MSP, so I wanted to get out to visit as many communities as possible.”

