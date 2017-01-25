Grant joy for St Abbs lifeboat

St Abbs’ independent lifeboat is one of 66 water rescue charities to be handed a share of £913,000 by the Department of Transport.

On its Facebook page, the St Abbs lifeboat team said: “We are very pleased to announce that we are one of 66 water rescue charities to have received a Department of Transport grant in the latest round of applications.

“The amount of £2,300 will be put to good use in buying equipment for the crew, the boat and the station.”

Water rescue charities around the UK have been awarded £913,000 in the third round of funding provided as part of a five-year, £5m scheme.

The coastal village was without a lifeboat for less than a year after the RNLI decided to withdraw the service in September 2015.

Local people rallied round, and with the help of many generous donations including £260,000 from Thomas Tunnock and Sons, the Thomas Tunnock independent lifeboat arrived in the village in July 2016 and was offically launched in September.

The community’s success has attracted praise from far and wide.

Listeners to the BBC Scotland’s Out of Doors radio programme on Saturday would have heard presenter Mark Stephen reporting from St Abbs, and the St Abbs lifeboat team also won this year’s Eastern Borders Development Association award.