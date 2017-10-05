Government urged to give us better broadband

Fibre broadband for the parts of the Borders still without it is said to be either coming soon or planned, but for some that’s just not good enough.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton submitted a written question to Fergus Ewing, the Scottish Government’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Secretary about broadband provision in the Borders.

In his reply, Mr Ewing revealed that while 80.1% of premises in the Borders have access to fibre broadband, with 77.5% capable of receiving superfast speeds, cities such as Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee have 100% fibre-enabled broadband.

He also indicated that over the next six months work will be ongoing in 43 exchange areas across the Borders to connect more than 3,700 additional premises to fibre-enabling infrastructure.

Ms Hamilton said: “The cabinet secretary’s answer has only proven that the Scottish Borders has been neglected by the SNP Government’s central belt agenda.

“Many parts of the Borders suffer from slow broadband whereas Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee all are 100% fibre-enabled.

“The Scottish Borders is crying out for superfast broadband.

“Every day without it puts a strain on business and daily life.

“I will be keeping a close eye on broadband developments and keeping up pressure on the SNP to deliver broadband to the Borders.”