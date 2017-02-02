Give travellers a fare deal, rail chiefs told

Dunbar’s train travellers are being treated like second-class citizens, according to rail campaigners.

Rail Action Group East of Scotland (RAGES) claims Dunbar’s passengers are getting a poor deal compared to travellers in other part of the country.

Tom Thorburn, chairman of the group, said: “Dunbar is an extremely busy station, but not only do passengers have to put up with higher ticket prices because fares are set by Virgin Trains and not ScotRail, as they are on other East Lothian routes, but they have to pay to park their cars at the station.

“No other passengers in East Lothian have to pay for car parking.

“Residents who use Dunbar station are being treated as second-class citizens by the rail companies. I will be raising this as an urgent issue with the Scottish Government’s transport minister, Humza Yousaf, when I meet him next week”.

RAGES has also written to Virgin Trains East Coast highlighting the anomaly with Dunbar fares.

Almost 500 travellers a day use the first three northbound trains from the town, at 7.42am, 8.56am and 9.56am.

“It’s a good thing to get cars off the roads, but passengers should not be treated as cash cows for the benefit of the rail companies,” added Tom.

“1,500 new homes are planned for Dunbar, and these additional people and the existing populace need a rail service that befits this town.”