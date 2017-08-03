Girls appointed Streamer Lasses

For the first year in its history, Coldstream Civic Week will have roles for four girls – Streamer’s Lasses.

Coldstream Civic Week celebrations are one of the few left in the Borders that so far have not included roles for females and the committee, with the full support of the principals, Andrew Guthrie, Jamie Nicolson and Stefan Home, have decided that it is time for that to change.

“It is a great honour for me to introduce for the first time, and also welcome into our civic party our four Streamer’s Lasses, who are Caitlin Cressey, Ella Easingwood, Jude Turner and Lily Young,” said Presenting Coldstream chairman, Iain Dickson.

“Their roles will be to support the Coldstreamer and his left and right hand men throughout Civic Week, at various events and receptions, and they will be their official dancing partners at Norham, Birgham and Leitholm.

“I sincerely hope the girls and their families enjoy their week and in the future will remember with fondness, their part in this historial venture at Coldstream Civic Week.

Caitlin, Ella, Jude and Lily are all in P7 at Coldstream Primary School, and as they looked forward to being the first girls to have an official role in Civic Week events, Lily said: “I am really excited to be a Streamers’ Lass because I will go down in history.”

Jude, who will take part in the Flodden ride on Thursday, added: “I’ve always dreamed of being the Coldstreamer so this is my chance to join in.”