Gin tasting night

Discover how to mix the perfect gin and tonic or even a gin cocktail.

Andrew from Mason’s Gin will be at the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, on May 4 with a fascinating guide to gin distilling and the story behind the development of Masons Gin.

You will be given 3x50ml gin and tonics which you can mix and match and Andrew will be on hand to advise on different flavour combinations.

There will be food, live music, games and prizes - a night not to be missed.

Tickets £20 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk. Starts at 7pm.