Fundraising is walk in the park for young rugby players

Duns Rugby Club’s Minis Section held a ‘Super Saturday’ sponsored walk recently to raise funds for the club.

Between 60-70 young players, parents, siblings and friends took part in the walk around Duns Castle Estate before returning to the DRFC clubrooms for some very welcome refreshments.

The excellent sum of £2,062.10 (including £164.50 from the raffle) was raised and thanks go to all those who took part, sponsored the walkers or helped in any way.

Thanks also to the following for their very generous raffle prize donations: Sweets and Treats, Duns RFC Minis, SRU, Yid Photography, Adam Green Motors, Putton Mill Fitness Centre, Hurly Burly Soft Play Centre, Duns Swimming Pool, Morrisons, Harbro, Fostons Fine Meats, No 18, Jill and Julian Lake, Albany, RMP Contracts, Christine Turnbull, George Wilson, Sentiments, Ahlstrom, Allanton Inn, George Romanes, Berwick Maltings, Black Bull Hotel, White Swan Hotel.