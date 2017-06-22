Fun and games are in store at this year’s Greenlaw Festival

Local residents and children involved in next weekend’s Greenlaw Festival are gearing up for another successful year.

Three days of fun, enjoyment and tradition lie ahead for everyone in the village, with organisers keeping their fingers crossed for good weather.

This year’s line up includes many highlights including the crowning ceremony, the procession, children’s entertainment, competitions, dances and the duck race.

Alison Renton, treasurer of the Greenlaw Festival committee said: “We are all really looking forward to this year’s event taking place from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.

“And we are all hoping for some nice weather – it makes all the difference.”

One of the highlights of the festival will be the crowning of Greenlaw Maid 2017, Zoe Redpath, who will be able to get some tips from her mum about the day.

Duncan McGinnis, chairman of Greenlaw Festival said: “I’m sure Zoe will make a great ambassador for Greenlaw as mum Dawn Scobbie was Greenlaw Maid in 2000.

“I wish everyone a great weekend and hope the weather is good to us.”

Greenlaw Maid Zoe said: “I was very happy and proud when my name was chosen to be 2017 Greenlaw Maid.

“I am looking forward to the festival weekend and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I am going to.

“A big thank you to everyone who has helped me so far.”

Zoe (13), a pupil at Berwickshire High School, will also be helped and accompanied on the day by her court.

They are: senior attendants – Danielle Sherwood and Kaitlynn Swan; herald – Jack Baxter; attendants – Lexi Baxter, Abigail Paxton-Burton, Hayley-Anne Paxton, Lilly Martin; ushers – Reilly Bolton, Ty Douglas, Joshua Bolton and Cody Redpath.

The Greenlaw Festival was first held in 1960, and has only missed one year – 2004-05 – in all that time.

Originally it grew into a week-long event but over the years declined and has been running over three days for the past few years.

The chair, where the queen is crowned, was made in 1926.

As in previous years, the chair will be placed on the steps of the town hall – a building that has just been sold to a Chinese ceramics company.

But the sale will not interfere with the 2017 special day.

Retiring 2016 Greenlaw Maid Lauren Todd, said: “I have had a fantastic year as Greenlaw Maid 2016 and have been honoured to represent the community.

“I would like to wish Zoe and her court a happy year, full of memories. Thank you to everyone for being part of the wonderful community of Greenlaw.”

Events this year will take place in the marquee on the village green by the town hall.

Beginning on Friday, there will be a quiz for adults and children at 7pm; followed by a disco and ceilidh by Coostie.

On Saturday at around 12.15pm, the Greenlaw Maid leaves her home at Queens Row and is piped to the town hall by Eyemouth and Berwick Pipe Band.

At 12.25pm, the opening ceremony by Lady Bridget McEwan and blessing by Rev Tom Nicholson will be held.

Then at 12.30pm, retiring queen Lauren will conduct the crowning ceremony which will be followed by the laying of the wreath at the war memorial in front of the town hall.

There is then a procession to the village’s east and west bridges with the pipe band.

Saturday’s afternoon will consist of various entertainment including fancy dress/floats; tug of war and a bed race.

There will also be Joe’s ice cream, the SWI tent will be selling teas, and there will be face painting.

On Saturday between 7pm and 11.30pm, there will be a dance with music provided by Scott Taylor Jnr; a small disco for the children and Greenlaw’s Got Talent.

Sunday morning will begin with the festival family service in Greenlaw Church by Reverend Tom Nicholson.

This will be followed in the afternoon with the pet show, children’s sports, and the ever-popular duck race at the East Bridge.

Alison added: “We usually have been 400 and 500 plastic ducks being released into the water with prizes for first, second and third.

The weekend will be rounded off with the presentation of prizes in the marquee at 6pm.