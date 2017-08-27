Flooded trawler rescued

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats both went to the rescue of a flooded trawler in Eyemouth harbour during the early hours of Friday morning.

The two lifeboats were called out to the Dunbar based prawn trawler, May Queen, when it developed a severe list while moored in Eyemouth harbour. The vessel had started to flood with sea water and was at serious risk with the rising tide.

Nothing could be done due to the flooding in all compartments so the May Queen was made safe and the crew, assisted by the harbour master, placed pollution booms around the fishing boat.

At high tide, the local boatyard successfully towed the vessel upright using their lifting crane.

The inshore lifeboat was then relaunched three hours later, once the tide had dropped sufficiently, transferring two salvage pumps aboard the May Queen and began pumping out the water.

While they were doing so, an angling boat was spotted drifting in the harbour and while one crew tended to the pumps, the inshore lifeboat was diverted to the drifting vessel, checking that no one was on-board, before securing it alongside the pier and returning to the stricken trawler.

Once the May Queen had been pumped out, the volunteer crew washed down the salvage pumps and ILB then stood down.