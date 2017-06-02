Flights over the Tweed

Around 150 passengers enjoyed helicopter pleasure flights over the River Tweed on Sunday, flying from the Chain Bridge Honey Farm at Hornclife to the mouth of the Tweed and upriver to Norham.

The flights, operated by two helicopters, were organised by Friends of the Union Chain Bridge and trustee Tommy Cockburn said: “Everyone who took a flight was thrilled with their experience - both the flight itself and the aerial views of Berwick and beyond. We are very grateful to Heliair for facilitating such a brilliant day; to Tweedside Timber for their sponsorship and to the Robsons at Chain Bridge Honey Farm, who hosted us wonderfully; and of course to the 150 people who supported the event.”

Retired Paxton GP, Dr James Mitchell (93), was among the passengers who enjoyed a 12 minute flight over the Tweed.