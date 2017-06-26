Fishing boat drifted onto rocks

Dunbar’s RNLI lifeboat volunteers were called to assist a fishing boat that suffered engine failure last Wednesday, June 21.

The three Lithuanian crew got into difficulties outside Torness harbour at 3.50pm and were initially helped by a passing dive boat, Jacob George, whose crew tried to tow them towards Torness. However, the crew of the fishing vessel wanted to aim for nearby Skateraw beach but when they drifted onto rocks, Dunbar’s inshore lifeboat was launched and they found the men trying to guide the boat ashore, with one crew member up to his chest in water.

The lifeboat crew helped them get the boat on the trailer, while UK Coastguard shore crew members supervised.