Fish firm staff reel in 835 years of service

Staff at a Duns-based fish firm have been recognised for their long service after dedicating a total of 835 years between them.

Farne Salmon, of Station Road, celebrated 58 of its staff members by awarding them with certificates as well as high street store vouchers with a value according to the length of time they have served.

The company was set up back in 1982 with just six members of staff. It now boasts a 700-strong workforce.

Of those celebrated, 32 staff members had their ten years of service recognised, 12 were praised for their 15 years, six staff members celebrated 20 years and three were recognised for their 30 years dedicated to the firm.

Jackie Hunter, senior logistics manager, said: “I was recently awarded my 20 years long service award, having joined Farne in 1996 working in added value foods as a process operator.

“I have seen many changes here, my many roles have included charge-hand, production supervisor then manager into my current role.

“There have been many testing and trying times at Farne but I have stuck with it to now be working for a market leading award winning business.

“I would encourage any person seeking employment to get in touch with the Recruitment team at Farne, there are excellent opportunities and direct routes to progression within the business.”

Iain Turnbull, a planner at the firm, said: “Completing 30 years’ service this year, I joined in 1986 as a process operator in our slice hall learning the craft of hand slicing smoked salmon.

“At this time the factory employed 60 staff and the factory was considerable smaller. Moving through the factory in various process operator roles after 13 years within the factory applied for Production Planner role and was successful and have continued in the role for 17 years.

“The factory and technologies has improved out of sight and moving from working by hand to machine technology has allowed to factory to become more efficient in production volumes.

“Joining Farne was a great experience and has had both ups and downs throughout the years however can see there has been some great improvements with employee engagement in the past 5-6 years.”