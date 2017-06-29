Fish bar open again after fire

Reivers Fish Bar at Duns has risen from the ashes of a devastating fire last July and reopened this week just in time for the town’s summer festival.

The past year has been a tough one for fish bar owners Andrew and Rhona Mitchell.

Immediately after the fire that virtually destroyed the building, the couple did not know if they would even be able to keep the business going, but the building has now been repaired and the shop has been fitted out with new equipment, and they have had a few practice runs to get used to the new range.

By Monday of reiver’s week, the tradition of the youngsters getting free chips after the crowning of the wynsome mayde will continue.

Some 11 months on from the fire that destroyed their business, Rhona said: “It was a terrible, terrible time.

“It has been a long haul, and every time I thought we had things sorted, something else would happen.

“We had a try fry on Monday night and gave everyone free chips for a donation to the charity jar.”

The fire, caused by a faulty switch that should have prevented the range being switched on while the filter valve was still open, spread quickly through the building.

More than 20 firefighters from across the Borders and East Lothian took 10 hours to put out the blaze.

“Nobody was hurt. It’s only bricks and mortar, and now it’s fantastic to be back,” added Rhona.