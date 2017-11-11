First tenants move into their new homes

The first tenants of a new development of affordable houses in Station Drive Duns, have been handed the keys to their new homes.

Built by Hart Builders for Berwickshire Housing Association, the 16 homes are a mix of 12 three-bedroom family homes and four one-bedroom flats. They are modern, spacious and energy efficient, having been built with very high standards of insulation, which will significantly reduce heating bills for tenants and help to tackle the issue of fuel poverty.

It is the first phase of BHA’s plans to build almost 100 new homes by the end of 2020. There are 30 new homes at Acredale in Eyemouth due for completion in autumn 2018 - four one-bedroom homes, 13 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom, two of which will be wheelchair adapted. Work is due to start in early 2018 on 25 new homes at Chirnside and a further 28 homes in Duns will go on site in autumn 2018.

Helen Forsyth, housing association chief executive, said: “Demand for these properties in Duns has been strong, and all were pre-allocated before they were complete.

“The homes look fantastic and have been built to a very high standard.”