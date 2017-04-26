First bids to be raised at Coldingham auction house

Owners of Coldingham Gallery are to expand their business after announcing the start up of their own small, boutique auction house.

After running the High Street-based gallery for the last six years, husband and wife Paul and Sulee Harris have recently renovated a 300 sqm warehouse at the back of their existing premise.

The warehouse will now operate as the headquarters for the couple’s new auctioning venture.

The couple, who are parents to 12-year-old Lucy, have been in Coldingham for the last seven years. They have previously lived in China, Malta, and Sri Lanka, lending to their knowledge and keen interest in Asian arts.

The gallery is mainly operated by Paul who is a writer and lecturer on art and modern history and who runs a blog at chineseart.co.uk.

Coldingham Border Auctions will now hold its first sale in the Coldingham Village Hall on Saturday, May 13, from 11am.

More than 200 small takeaway items will be available to purchase at the auction and will be viewable at the viewing gallery at 4 High Street between 8.30am and 10.30am on the day. Anyone intersted in buying the items may also view them during the two days prior to the sale, between 9am and 6pm.

The last lots, which are still coming into the auction house, include a selection of Roman heads, small furniture, a first edition of Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel Lolita as well as Swarovski crystal.

Paul said: “We are inveterate collectors. I have collected Scottish art, Vietnamese modern art and, most recently, Chinese art.

“Our wide experience in collecting means we know a bit about pairing people up with things they might like, hence the auction business.”

“It’s recycling!”

The couple can be contacted for if you wish to sell an item through the auction on 01890 771896.

The auctions are expected to run as regular quarterly events.