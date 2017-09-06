Final preparations for YES Arts Festival in progress

Final preparations are being made for this year’s YES Arts Festival, which will take place in the Yarrow and Ettrick Valleys and Selkirk from September 14-17.

Groups, businesses and members of the community are putting the finishing touches to their Mile Markers, a series of community art pieces which will map out the valley routes. You can view the Mile Markers from Monday, September 10.

There is now a shortlist for this year’s Poetry Challenge, The Water’s Edge, and the poems shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award will be distributed at various venues around the area. Have a read, and decide which one you like best!

Caroline Adam, of the board of directors, who helped to create the shortlist, commented: “We have been very impressed with the entries this year. The theme of ‘The Water’s Edge’ has really inspired people, and we’ve had some great responses.”

There will be another chance to choose your favourite when the poems are read aloud at a Readathon, in Scott’s Hall at the County Hotel on Thursday, September 14. There will be two sessions, one at 1pm and the other at 7pm. Listen to each of the 20 entries brought to life as they’re read aloud by actor John Nichol, Janet Coulson of Firebrand Theatre Co., and poet Tom Murray. Then vote for your favourite to win the People’s Prize - which will be announced at the end of the YES Festival.

Tickets for some events will sell out soon, so make sure you contact the Festival Office on info@yesartsfestival.com, or call 01750 21997 to reserve yours.

See www.yesartsfestival.com for further event details.