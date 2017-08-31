Festival delves into the region’s history

During Scotland’s 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, the Borders Heritage Festival makes the most of the region’s historic events and places.

Paula Ward, VisitScotland regional director said: “The plans to shine a spotlight on the region’s historic landscape through light, story, performance and song as part of the opening celebrations for the Borders Heritage Festival gives wonderful recognition of the unique and spectacular heritage we have right here on our doorstep.”

Councillor Euan Jardine, added: “Lighting the Borders is an incredible opening to this year’s Scottish Borders Heritage Festival and will truly capture the attention of local people and visitors.

“A chain of light will be formed across the landscape at dusk each evening linking these historic sites, re-enacting the lighting of signal fires from the time of the Border Reivers.”

As part of Lighting the Borders the Scottish Vocal Ensemble will perform at Neidpath Castle, near Peebles, a lantern parade and Covenanter’s Conventicle will take place at Duns, and a Norman feast and music will be held at Riddell Tower, near Lilliesleaf.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive of Live Borders, said: “This opening event sees a remarkable variety of events taking place in historic sites across the Borders, including mass choirs, re-enactments and torchlight parades.

“This will highlight in so many ways the rich history, heritage and archaeology of the Scottish Borders.”