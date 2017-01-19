Farmer harvests national prize

Berwickshire’s Colin McGregor has been named as the most progressive farmer in the UK.

At the 13th Food and Farming Industry Awards, hosted by Riverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish in the House of Commons in London, Colin was presented with his award by ex-MP and TV personality Gyles Brandreth.

Nick Rainsley, one of the judges and also representing award sponsor Agrovista, praised Colin and the way he runs his Coldstream Mains-based business.

“There were a couple of things that really stood out in how Colin operates the business – their attention to detail across, not only the land they farm, but the cropping and the precision with which they analyse their input. It’s very impressive,” he said.

“They have a unique way of sharing profits with their business partners in how they have set up these agreements, which allows the business to make a profit which is shared.”

McGregor Farms’ main crops are winter wheat, winter barley and oilseed rape.

It also grows spring barley, vining peas, beans and potatoes, maximising the return from its own and its clients’ crops by investing in the latest equipment and machinery in order to ensure optimum crop production in a cost-effective way.

In addition to its own farming enterprises, McGregor Farms operates and manages land under various contract agreements within a 15-mile radius of Coldstream Mains ,and the business has expanded steadily, by referral and recommendation.

It has been involved in precision farming since 1996, allowing all fields to be divided electronically and the areas managed individually to help maintain yield and increase output.

McGregor Farms website states: “We operate a sustainable approach to farming and the environment.

“We pride ourselves on investing in the latest high-quality equipment and machinery.

“Complemented by our highly-skilled and experienced workforce, we gain optimum crop-production results within a cost-effective system.”

Colin said: “We were delighted to win the award.

“It’s great recognition for all the hard work the team put in here and with the other farming businesses we are involved with in the Borders and north Northumberland.”