Farm visit

Heritage Potatoes Tiptoe Farm, near Cornhill, in partnership with LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) opened its farm gates on Sunday for a national open day event to showcase the world of farming.

Some 60 visitors, including the 1st Longridge Cub Pack, were welcomed by Anthony and Lucy Carroll, who hosted the event, provided a tractor drive to the potato fields and cooked heritage potatoes throughout the event, also attended by Willie Robson from Chain Bridge Honey Farm, who talked about his bees.