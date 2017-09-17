Facelift for Lennel Kirk

The £100,000 restoration of 12th century Lennel kirk is now complete and a thanksgiving service is taking place at the kirkyard on Tuesday, October 2, at 10.30am.

Over 200 years of decay and neglect had left the site in such poor condition that it was unsafe for members of the public to enter. However, a group of local enthusiasts formed a community interest company, Coldstream’s Heritage Ltd, applied for grants, unravelled the question of ownership of the building and two years later the kirk is safe and the site cleared and accessible.

Prior to the thanksgiving there is a talk and presentation by some of the experts who have worked on the site, outlining what has been found and the impact of the project on the old kirkyard. The talk is on Thursday, September 28, at 7pm in Coldstream Community Centre.

“Historic Environment Scotland are visiting the kirk in early October to recommend what can be done to ensure the kirk has a heritage future,” said Gerald Tait, one of the Coldstream’s Heritage Ltd directors.

“More research is planned to be carried out on the people buried in the old kirkyard under the vision of ‘A kirkyard tells the history of a community’.

The project has been funded by Historic Environment Scotland, Heritage Lottery Fund, Fallago Environmental Fund, Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, The Headley Trust, Lennel Estates, Douglas and Angus Estates, Coldstream and District Local History Society and Flodden 1513 Club.