Eyemouth Rotarians told of enterprising Hazel’s material gain

Eyemouth and District Rotary Club members were joined by speaker Hazel Smith, from ReTweed, a new enterprise she has started in the town.

Hazel, pictured, had an idea to upcycle materials into fashionable products while offering free training and building skills for women to put them on a new career path. With help from various agencies, she has turned the vision into reality and it is going from strength to strength.

She has just opened a High Street shop as the training centre and for sales of the hand-made products.

Hazel, pictured, had an idea to upcycle materials into fashionable products while offering free training and building skills for women to put them on a new career path. With help from various agencies, she has turned the vision into reality and it is going from strength to strength. She has just opened a High Street shop as the training centre and for sales of the hand-made products.