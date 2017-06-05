Eyemouth Rotarians have been busy with charity events

The Eyemouth and District Rotary Club are very grateful to all the people who have supported their recent fundraising events.

In recent week’s the Rotary Club have supplied a £200 check from the Quiz night towards helping Arran MIddlemiss and had 15 cars supporting the Car Treasure Hunt with the proceeds going to the Eyemouth High School PTA and Rotary Youth projects.

Finally the Kirk Square Kitchen event in the town at the weekend was very successful with fine weather and Rotarians sold lots of produce along with an excellent 200 ducks for the forthcoming duck race which will be held next month.