Eyemouth Rainbows hold sponsored scoot for charity

As part of their community work 1st Eyemouth Rainbows recently enjoyed a sponsored scoot around the town which raised a total of £250.50.

Half of the money raised goes a local charity, which this year will be the Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival while the other half is usually always kept for Rainbow funds.

However, in the light of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, the girls and leaders have decided that they would like to help and donate their half to the British Red Cross UK Solidarity Fund.

A great afternoon was had by the rainbows, the leaders and parent helpers and 1st Eyemouth Rainbows would like to say a special thanks to everyone who contributed to make it such a fun time.