Eyemouth Post Office closes for a facelift

Eyemouth Post Office is going to be closed for eight days later this month so that refurbishment work can be carried out.

It will close on Wednesday, October 25, at 5.30pm, re-opening on Friday, November 3, at 1pm to reveal a low-screened, open plan style Post Office service point, integrated into the retail counter.

When it re-opens the newly modernised, open plan post office on Eyemouth High Street will have longer opening hours - 51 hours a week.

The new timetable includes opening all day on a Saturday - opening will be 9.30am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday. This is an extra ten hours a week more than it is currently open for business.

The modernisation will also mark an end to lunchtime closing.

Other services available to customers at the newly modernised post office include withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

John Hollywood, Post Office area manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

While the work is being done and Eyemouth Post Office is closed, customers are being advised that the nearest services are at Coldingham (Coldingham Interpretation Centre TD14 5NL) and Berwick 4 Seasons, (110 Marygate, Berwick Upon Tweed, TD15 1BN).